Swedish student falls to death

GEORGE TOWN: A Swedish student was found dead, believed to have fallen from the fourth floor of her rented condominium unit at Sri York here yesterday.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said a security guard at the condominium found the body of Mridu Kaul, 22, on the ground floor at 8.45pm and informed the police.

“Based on investigation, the victim is a student at a private medical college in George Town and she was staying on the fourth floor of the condominium with a female friend, who was not home then,“ he said.

He said the body was sent to Penang Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama