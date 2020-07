PETALING JAYA: Immediate action is necessary to aid the poor in their fight to survive, two economists told theSun.

Responding to the recently revised Malaysian poverty line of RM2,208, an economist recommended that poverty hotspots be identified quickly alongside an overhaul of the nation’s minimum wage and education system.

The new poverty line, raised from RM980, was announced last Friday by the Malaysian Statistics Department after a new methodology was adopted to calculate it. The previous poverty line of RM980 was implemented in 2005.

Asli Centre for Public Policy Studies chairman Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said revising the poverty line was a step in the right direction although it was long overdue.

“The government should be commended for finally rectifying this, but I’m also shocked to think we could have been off-track for so many years.

“A country like Malaysia with extensive resources should not tolerate such high poverty. It is an embarrassment,” he said.

Commenting on reports stating 5.6% of Malaysians were living in poverty last year compared to the 0.4% previously calculated using the 2005 methodology, Ramon said action must be swift to fix key areas.

“Unless we urgently provide deliverables, we are sure to face social unrest that will undermine our aspirations of becoming a developed country,” he said.

“The poor need to be helped more than the businesses currently being nurtured due to drawbacks from Covid-19”

Ramon said the government should follow the example of Tun Abdul Razak’s Red Book, where pockets of poverty in the entire country were identified.

“This time there will be greater poverty in urban areas unlike the days of Tun Razak.

“The government can devise specific measures to break poverty in specific areas which will vary in geography, such as urban poor, rural fishing and agricultural areas.”

Ramon also suggested raising the minimum wage and inspecting its education system.

“I call upon the government to review and revise the minimum wage to be more consistent with the new poverty line.

“We must also examine the whole education structure and find out why there is poverty when education is provided for the large majority. It means the education system is not designed well enough,” he added

Former World Bank economist Lim Teck Ghee said anti-poverty policies need to be revamped.

“With the new poverty line, several hundred thousand more households, including many more non-bumiputras, will fall into the poverty group. This makes it necessary for policies aimed at reducing poverty to move away from a racial or regional bias,” he told theSun.

Lim added that the public needs to be vigilant to prevent “mismanagement, leakages and wastage” of resources.

Read the story on our iPaper: Swift action needed to aid the poor