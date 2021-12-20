Swift action needed to help flood victims in Taman Sri Muda - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: All agencies must take swift action and work more aggressively to assist flood victims in Taman Sri Muda, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the National Disaster Coordination Special Meeting held today had decided that the flood issues in the area must be resolved immediately.

“As of this evening, 41 boats, 16 lorries, 321 rescue team members and other assets have been deployed at Taman Sri Muda,“ he said in a statement after chairing the special meeting today.

In addition, Ismail Sabri said the Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) was also instructed to immediately mobilise 20 mobile pumps to the affected areas, in addition to the four existing pumps.

“The additional pumps obtained from the various agencies, including Selangor DID, will be used to pump out stagnant water to flow into the Klang River,“ he said.

The Prime Minister said he also agreed with the proposal to break down or bore through some parts of the river embankment to allow stagnant water to flow into the river, but the locations have yet to be decided.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri said the government also welcomed assistance and contributions from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who wish to channel aid to the flood victims, but they would have to refer to the District Disaster Management Centre in advance.

Taman Sri Muda was one of the areas worst hit by floods since last Saturday which saw several people trapped and stranded following rising floodwaters. - Bernama