MALACCA: Effective and quick handling of public complaints is one of the key performance indicators (KPI) set by the Malacca State Government to gauge the performance of its local councillors.

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said the KPI also considered if they went out to look at the actual conditions on the ground or understood the needs of their constituents.

“Councillors have a role to play to look into and resolve the complaints of the public within the jurisdiction of the local authorities (PBT) and must present the Monthly Public Complaint Report of the area as well as the latest status of the complaints.

“The councillors will hopefully give their full commitment to their tasks by helping the Mayor and staff of the local authorities in carrying out their work and the plans that are being or will be implemented,” he said in his speech at the swearing-in ceremony of members of the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) here today.

At the ceremony, 22 people were sworn-in as MBMB councillors. Also present were chairman of the state Housing, Local Government, and Environment committee Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafar Atan as well as MBMB Mayor, Datuk Zainal Abu.

Sulaiman said the appointed councillors will hopefully play their roles as go-between and facilitators between the local authorities and the public.

“If there are any problems or issues involving the public, the local councillors must play their part in a proactive and informed manner.

“Any problem involving the people and local communities must be addressed within a reasonable time in line with the emphasis of the state government under my leadership that every heartbeat of the people is given attention and resolved accordingly,” he said.

Sulaiman also urged the local councillors to master modern technological skills including use of social media like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatapps and Telegram which will make it easier for them to carry out their responsibilities.

He said this will help them monitor and resolve all complaints, problems, issues and proposals from the public at both the state government and local authority levels.

He added that cleanliness was also an important aspect in the evaluation of the KPI of the local councillors in the four local authorities in the state in order to bring back the status of the state and Malacca City as the cleanest state and city in the country.

Besides MBMB, the other local authorities in Malacca are the Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG), the Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ) and the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ). — Bernama