Swimming pool, gymnasium managements in strata schemes must comply with SOP

PUTRAJAYA: The managements of gymnasiums and swimming pools under stratified development schemes can allow the occupants to use the facilities in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the National Security Council (MKN).

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said among the SOP stipulated were checking the body temperatures and recording the attendance of the occupants using the facilities through the MySejahtera application, or manually.

“The management must also ensure that the staff on duty wear face masks all the time and the operations of the gymnasiums or swimming pools are on a scheduled basis with a controlled number of people,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

In addition, Zuraida said every equipment should be cleaned and sanitised after use as well as complying with the social distancing during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

The government allowed gymnasium and swimming pools to reopen for use on June 15 and July 1, respectively, in accordance with the SOP set by MKN. — Bernama