Swimming pool operators must register with Miti before opening: Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: Operators or owners of private swimming pools who wish to reopen their premises will need to register with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry first.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this is to facilitate the administration of Covid-19 related standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Registrations can be done at the notification.miti.gov.my web page. This is for the monitoring and enforcement of the SOP by the Housing and Local Government Ministry together with the local authorities,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On Monday, Ismail Sabri announced that swimming pools and other recreational water activities, with the exception of water theme parks, will be allowed to reopen on July 1.

Yesterday he also said foreign nationals whose social visit passes expired during the movement control order (MCO) period may obtain an extension at Immigration offices.

“Those whose social visit passes expired only during the recovery movement control order (RMCO), can head straight to the airport and board flights to their home countries within 14 days after the end of the RMCO,” he added.

On a separate topic, Ismail Sabri said, in total, 63,335 inspections were carried out by the police task force on Monday to monitor and enforce compliance with the SOP during the RMCO.

He said the Compliance Operations Task Force, formed by the police, had nabbed 15 individuals for violating the RMCO on Monday.

“Three of those individuals were remanded while 12 others were issued compounds.

“Some of the offences included engaging in reflexology or massage activities (five people) and activities that make it difficult to maintain social distancing (10 people),” he said.

In addition to that, Ismail Sabri said police detained eight foreign nationals for immigration offences at 72 roadblocks conducted nationwide to curb the entry of illegal immigrants.

On Covid-19 public sanitation operations, he said 44 sanitation operations covering 28 zones in 11 states including Sabah (12 operations), Malacca (six operations) and Perak (5 operations) were conducted on Monday.

Ismail Sabri also said that 142 Malaysians returned to the country yesterday via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, India, China, and Turkey.

“All of the individuals were ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine at their respective homes,” he said.