Swine Flu detected in livestock, but no risk of human infection

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has detected seropositive samples of Swine Influenza H1N1 (SIV H1N1) virus or swine flu in commercial livestock and wild boars via the national surveillance programme.

In a statement today, the department, however, noted that the seropositive pig breeds showed no symptoms of any disease and were not at risk of spreading the infection to humans.

“While the test results for the 2009 H1N1 pandemic virus (H1N1 pdm09) were negative for all relevant samples,“ the statement said.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) through the DVS and the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) have taken various measures to prevent the disease from entering the country.

Among them are the restrictions on the importation of pigs and pig products from infected and at-risk countries, as well as preventive measures including monitoring and inspections at the country’s main gateways.

The statement said awareness campaigns on swine flu had also been launched in all states, and livestock breeders were urged to increase farm biosecurity through preventive measures such as not visiting infected pig farms.

The swine industry in Malaysia currently has a livestock population of 1,748,547 worth some RM5 billion being bred in 614 commercial farms, involving about 5,000 workers, it added. - Bernama