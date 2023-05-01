Switch malfunction affects LRT operation on Kelana Jaya line

KUALA LUMPUR: The operation of the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) service is experiencing delays due to a switch malfunction, resulting in all trains moving slowly and stopping for longer periods.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said the first incident occurred at 4.24 pm today, causing the train to be manually operated between the KL Sentral and Pasar Seni stations, adding that the technical team went to the location and the repair work was completed at 5.20 pm.

“The second disruption occurred between the Damak and Dato’ Keramat stations at 5.26 pm. As of now technical staff is actively carrying out repairs and will ensure normal operation resumes immediately,” it said in a statement today.

To reduce congestion at the stations, free shuttle services will be provided between the KLCC, Ampang Park, Damai, Dato’ Keramat, Jelatek and Setiawangsa stations.

Commuters are advised to plan their journey as well as check Rapid KL’s social media to get the latest information. - Bernama