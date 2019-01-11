Syabas all set to handle scheduled interruption

KUALA LUMPUR: Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas), a member of Air Selangor Group, has made all necessary preparations for a scheduled interruption which will begin at 9pm on Saturday (Jan 12) to 11pm Sunday (Jan 13).

It involves several parts of Kuala Lumpur City Centre and its surrounding areas. This scheduled interruption is to make way for repair works of a critical leak on the raw water pipeline, leading to the temporary shutdown of the Bukit Nanas Water Treatment Plant.

In a statement here today, Syabas said various preparatory work for this scheduled interruption had been and are being undertaken, including prior notification and interruption notice dissemination to customers.

A Local Service Centre will set set up at 8pm on Saturday to provide assistance to customers, in addition to deploying static tanks at critical premises.

“All efforts will be taken to expedite repair works and minimise the supply interruption period. Customers’ cooperation throughout this supply interruption is greatly appreciated,” the utility said.

Contact 15300 for any queries or assistance. Customers can also visit www.syabas.com.my “Air Selangor” Facebook, “@air_selangor” Twitter and “Air Selangor” smartphone app, which can be downloaded on Google Play and App Store, for latest information which will be updated from time to time. — Bernama