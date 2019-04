KUALA LUMPUR: Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) will provide stand pipes at nine locations for consumers who will be affected by the scheduled water supply disruption beginning from 9am tomorrow.

Syabas Customer Relations and Communications Department head Abdul Raof Ahmad said the stand pipes would be placed at strategic areas, like mosques, schools and business centres.

“Four of them will be placed in (the) Petaling (district), two each in Klang and Kuala Selangor and one in Kuala Lumpur, which will be at the Sungai Besi Futsal Court,” he said in a statement today.

The ones in Klang will be placed at the Ar Rahimah Mosque, Sri Andalas (facing the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah General Hospital) and Jalan Persiaran Selangor, Section 16.

In Petaling, they will be placed near SK Desa Tasik; PJS 3, Taman Medan; Sungai Buloh Forestry Department; and Council Member’s Office, Zone 23, SS9 Public Park.

In Kuala Selangor, the two locations are the Alam Jaya Business Centre in Jalan PPAJ 2/8 and Jalan PPAJ 3/8.

Abdul Raof said Syabas would also provide special filling stations for water purchase for industrial customers.

“They can purchase water and carry out dealings at the Syabas counters. These industries will have to use their own water tankers,” he said.

Among the locations for the water filling stations are Kolam Sungai Kapar Indah C (Klang); Jalan TPK2/2, Taman Perindustrian Kinrara, Puchong (Petaling); Taman Selayang Mutiara (Gombak); Hulu Langat District Agricultural Office (Kuala Lumpur/Hulu Langat) and Jalan Bukit Belimbing, Kampung Permatang, Kuala Selangor.

From tomorrow until April 27, a total of 577 areas in the Klang Valley will face water supply disruptions due to improvement works to the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP2).

The water supply disruption in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor begins tomorrow and affects 620,835 Syabas account holders which translates into some 4.2 million people. — Bernama