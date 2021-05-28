Syabu and boat worth RM450,000 seized, two foreigners detained

MELAKA: The Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) have seized drugs believed to be syabu worth almost RM400,000 following the detention of two Indonesian males in the waters of Kuala Linggi, about 50 kilometres from here, early this morning.

Its director, Maritime Captain Haris Fadzillah Abdullah said the duo were detained during a routine patrol to prevent international border-crossing smuggling crimes today at 2.30am.

“We detected the boat about 11.5 nautical miles south west of Tanjung Dahan, Kuala Linggi early in the morning and pursued it after its movement triggered our suspicion,’’ he said in a statement here, today.

He said the boat which did not have a registration number used a 60 horsepower engine and was manned by two suspects, aged 34 and 43 years old, who also did not have any valid identification documents.

An inspection on the boat led to the finding of 10 green packets suspected to contain 10 kilogrammes of syabu which were hidden in a plastic container, he added.

“The suspects were detained and the boat and packets seized and subsequently taken to the Kuala Linggi Maritime Jetty.

“The seizures including the boat are worth RM450,000. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 5 of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for entering Malaysia using an ungazetted route,’’ he added. — Bernama