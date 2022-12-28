Syabu worth RM11.5m seized in Setiawangsa

KUALA LUMPUR: Police seized 320 kilogrammes of syabu (methamphetamine) worth RM11.5 million from two local men in a raid at a house in Setiawangsa here last Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said the men, aged 29 and 34, had been active in drug trafficking since last September and were arrested at 5.40pm.

He said in the raid on the house which was used as a drug store, police found 13 sacks containing 310 packages of ‘Guanyingwang’ Chinese tea in golden yellow and green believed to contain syabu.

“Police also seized a Toyota Vios car estimated to be worth RM20,800, believed to be the vehicle used for transporting drugs,“ he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters, here today.

Yahaya said interrogations found that the first suspect, a car salesman, had two drug-related criminal records while the second , who was an online salesman, had one drug-related criminal record.

In addition, he said the investigation found that the two suspects were selling the drugs for the local market and around the Klang Valley and urine tests found one of them positive for drugs.

Yahaya said all the suspects are under remand for seven days from Dec 25 to Dec 31 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He urged the public who had any information related to drug abuse activities to call the hotline at 03-2115999.

The public can also relay such information to the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department WhatsApp hotline at 012-2087222 - Bernama