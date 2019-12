YAN: Police arrested three men and seized more than 36 kg of syabu worth about RM1.8 million in a raid on a house in Sungai Limau near here, early yesterday morning.

Kedah police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said the three suspects were arrested around 1.30am based on public information and police intelligence.

He said the suspects, aged 39 to 42 years, who hail from Sungai Petani and Alor Star, were arrested after police found syabu concealed in 35 packages of Chinese tea in two boxes of washing powder in the house.

“The drug seized was estimated to be worth RM1.8 million. A Proton Persona car was also confiscated for further investigation” he told a press conference here, today.

He said the three suspects were a contractor, a car wash employee and an unemployed.

The suspects were believed to have been distributing the illegal substance for the past six months by getting supplies from neighbouring countries. Two of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

He said all three suspects were remanded for seven days from yesterday and investigations were being conducted under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama