KUALA LUMPUR: Police foiled an attempt to smuggle syabu worth RM28.47 million from a container lorry heading for Penang Port last Saturday, which led to the arrest of three men at different locations in Perak.

Three raids were conducted between 4pm and 7pm at the Taiping R&R area, a premises in Ipoh and at the Bidor toll plaza in connection with the case.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the lorry carrying the prohibited item (syabu) was seized by police assisted by a team in an Expressway Mobile Patrol Vehicle (EMPV) about 4pm when it stopped at the Taiping R&R area.

“Inside the lorry was a 40-year-old man and we seized the syabu weighing 569.5kg. I congratulate the police and EMPV teams for observing the container lorry being driven in a suspicious manner,“ he said, here, today at a news conference on the drug seizure.

Also present was Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh.

The container lorry is believed to be travelling from Klang Valley to smuggle the drug for the domestic and international markets.

Mohamad Fuzi said based on intelligence from the Narcotics CID, the second raid was conducted on the same day at a premises in Ipoh where a 49-year-old local man was arrested in connection with the case.

“In the third raid on the same day, police detained a local man, aged 30, at the Bidor toll plaza, also in connection with the case,“ he added.

Mohamad Fuzi said police were investigating to identify the mastermind behind the case and to determine whether the drug was produced in Malaysia or outside the country.

He said the three men detained were found to be negative for drugs, while police also seized two Toyota Hilux vehicles and an Isuzu lorry, besides cash amounting to RM1,768.

All the suspects in this case are being remanded for seven days until this Saturday. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama