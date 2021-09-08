Syabu worth RM57.7 mln seized in Penang since January this year - Police

GEORGE TOWN: Police in Penang have seized syabu worth RM57.7 million from the beginning of this year until yesterday, possibly due to strict enforcement during the Movement Control Order (MCO) in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

State Police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said police had intensified patrolling and enforcement during the MCO period to ensure the public complied with the standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that this resulted in police being able to trace and cripple the drug trafficking activities.

“Penang is a strategic state for drug trafficking syndicates as we are located at the Straits of Melaka and accessible via land, air and sea. The drugs are brought in for both local and international markets.

“I believe that the presence of police personnel during the Covid-19 compliance patrol as well as intelligence carried out led to the seizure of syabu worth RM57.7 million.

“Apart from tackling the pandemic, we are still fighting to eradicate drugs in the country,” he said during a town hall session with the Royal Malaysia Police via Facebook here, today.

The other panellist at the session to discuss the topic on “Covid-19 Pandemic: Together Towards Well-Being” were Penang Social Welfare Department director Zakaria Taib and principal assistant director of the Penang Health Department (Infectious Disease) Dr Rozaini Mat Shah.

Mohd Shuhaily said police also seized 13,489 Eramin 5 pills, 1,233 Ecstacy pills, and 335 Yaba pills, all estimated to be worth RM227,879, during the same period.

He said that following the Covid-19 pandemic, police found that drug trafficking syndicates had changed their modus operandi by using vehicles like lorries and hiding the drug packages in modified compartments.

“They try to take advantage of routes where there are fewer inspections of lorries at roadblocks, but we still manage to expose their tactics,” he added.

Mohd Shuhaily said that this year, police also recorded 80 reports of fraudulent job offers in the state as the syndicates knew that there were many people desperately looking for jobs to continue earning a living during the pandemic.

“Previously, cybercrimes involved Macau scam, e-commerce, love parcel scam and non-existent investment schemes. Now, during the pandemic, some syndicates are offering fraudulent employment opportunities and most of the victims are young people and job seekers,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 110 police personnel in the state had tested positive for Covid-19 since last year, and that currently 62 people, including their family members, are undergoing quarantine.

“Police are carrying out their duties as usual, such as special operations related to Covid-19, and we are complying with the stringent SOPs to curb the spread of the virus,” he said.

-Bernama