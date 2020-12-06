Syafiq’s dad expressed sadness due to his inability to meet 22-day-old grandson

NIBONG TEBAL: “I am very sad because I did not get to meet my grandson who was born last month,“ said Ahmad Ibrahim, father of national football player, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad (pix) who was involved in a crash that killed his son early this morning.

Ahmad, 56, said his family had planned to visit Syafiq in Johor who was blessed with a son on Nov 14 as soon as the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period ended.

“My wife and I were looking forward to meeting our first grandson. My other children were also ecstatic at the prospect of meeting their first nephew. We have applied for leave to visit them in Johor.

‘’Now our family is very sad because we did not get to see Muhammad Syafiq’s son.. only his remains,“ he told reporters when met at the Sungai Bakap Hospital’s (HSB) Forensic Unit, here, today.

He said they were supposed to make the trip on Dec 11 but had to postpone it again to the end of this month after the Enhanced Conditional Movement Control Order (EMCO) was imposed on the Bayan Baru area.

Ahmad said he received a call at 4 am today from the public informing him that his son was involved in a road mishap and urging him to go to the scene immediately.

“At first, I thought the caller had got the wrong number but then he mentioned Muhammad Syafiq’s name.

‘’At that time it did not cross my mind that Muhammad Syafiq was involved in a crash because I did not know that he was on his way to his father-in-law’s house in Pendang, Kedah,“ he said.

Prior to this, he said Muhammad Syafiq would take the flight home, this was the first time he drove from Johor.

“I rushed to the scene as soon as I received the call before going to HSB and was told by Syafiq that the incident happened very quickly. His vehicle skidded and crashed into a road divider when he tried to avoid an animal crossing the road,“ he said.

He said Muhammad Syafiq, his wife, Nur Amalina Nur Ain, 25, and a daughter, Aaira Nur Saffiyya, two, who were also involved in the crash were reported to be stable despite suffering injuries.

Ahmad said Muhammad Syafiq’s mother-in-law Zainab Wahab, 45, was expected to be buried in Sungai Tiang, Pendang in Kedah after a post-mortem at HSB.

Syafiq’s 22-day-old baby boy, Zainab, and his Indonesian maid, Titik Sukamti, 30, died in the crash, Nur Amalina was seriously injured while the 25-year-old JDT forward and Aaira Nur Saffiyya suffered minor injuries in the incident at 5.36 am.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief (SPS) Supt Lee Chong Chern said the mishap occurred when the vehicle was traveling from Johor to Pendang, Kedah. He said the police were still conducting further investigations into the case. -Bernama