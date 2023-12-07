Syahredzan claims defamation, wants apology from Bangi PAS chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan (pix), through his lawyer, today sent a letter of demand seeking an apology and compensation from Bangi PAS chief Mohd Shafie Ngah for several defamatory statements he allegedly made.

He claimed Mohd Shafie had made several slanderous statements against him in two Perikatan Nasional (PN) events held in October 2022 and earlier this month, which in addition to media coverage, were also published on social media.

He said if his demands were not met within 48 hours, legal action will be taken against Mohd Shafie.

“The disputed statements are not true at all and are slanderous against me. I do not intend to repeat those slanderous statements here,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Syahredzan, who is also the political secretary of DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang, said he was open to criticism of his duties since being elected last year as Bangi MP.

However, he claimed that PN claimed was more interested in using slander and hatred rather than practise mature or healthy politics.

On Sunday, Syahredzan instructed his lawyer to look into Mohd Shafie’s speech during a PN talk in Bangi after claiming that some of its content was defamatory. -Bernama