KUALA LUMPUR: A police report has been lodged over a death threat on DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang’s political secretary, Syahredzan Johan, today.

“I made a police report against a message that was sent via Facebook to me yesterday at 10.54pm. It is a death threat by a user named Zuhir Razak,“ Syahredzan said.

“The message in Malay read ‘if you get rid of Dr Zakir Naik, I will find you and separate your pig head from your body, this is my promise for my religion and race. Do it if you dare.’

“I believe this is a threat on my life because of the statement I gave concerning the permanent resident (PR) status of Zakir Naik. I said maybe the government should cancel his PR status because of what he said that was covered by the media.”

More to Follow