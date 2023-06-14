Syamsul Yusof divorces Puteri Sarah with ‘talak satu’

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 (Bernama) -- The marital rift between film director Syamsul Yusof and his first wife, actress Puteri Sarah, ended when the couple’s divorce was finalised at the Federal Territories Syariah Lower Court here today.

The pronouncement of “talak satu” was made by Syamsul, whose real name is Mohd Shamsul Md Yusof, 39, before Syarie Judge Akmalluddin Ilyas after the court granted the divorce application filed by Puteri Sarah or Puteri Sarah Liyana Megat Kamaruddin.

“The court grants this divorce application. The plaintiff (Puteri Sarah) is ordered to complete her ‘edah’ period of three menstrual cycles,” said Akmalluddin.

On Jan 16, Puteri Sarah filed for divorce from Syamsul on the grounds that there was no more understanding and prolonged shiqaq (disagreement) between them and that they could no longer live together as husband and wife according to Syariah law.

Married on March 8, 2014, the couple is blessed with two children, Shaikul Islam, 6, and Sumayyah, 4.

Akamalluddin said that upon the agreement of the two parties, the court ordered that the defendant (Syamsul) pay monthly maintenance of RM6,000 to his two children.

“The defendant is also ordered to pay RM15,000 in nafkah edah to the plaintiff during the edah period,” he said.

Before Syamsul pronounced the divorce, his lawyer Azmi Mohd Rais suggested that the couple shake hands to seek for forgiveness.

Puteri Sarah, clad in a baju kurung modern, then kissed Syamsul’s hand in front of Akmalluddin, witnessed by their friends who were in the public gallery.

Earlier, lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Puteri Sarah said his client had filed for divorce because there was no understanding between her and the defendant, and the Conciliation Committee found that there had been prolonged shiqaq or disagreement between them.

“I request that the court grant the divorce application and ask the defendant to pronounce the divorce. My client today is pure (not menstruating), and this is the second ‘talak satu’ after the defendant pronounced the first ‘talak satu’ on May 9, 2015, and they reconciled on May 15 the same year,” said Akberdin.

Azmi then confirmed the matter and informed the court that his client agreed to pronounce the divorce.

“My client agrees with the terms regarding maintenance of their children and ‘nafkah edah’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Syamsul when met by reporters, expressed gratitude that the divorce proceedings went smoothly.

“This is for the benefit and future of our children. This is a good end to our relationship. Even though we have separated, we no longer hold grudges,” said Syamsul, adding that he will remain friends with Puteri Sarah.

Puteri Sarah meanwhile expressed relief that everything had ended well and hoped that there would be no more disagreements between them. - Bernama