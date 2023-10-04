Syamsul Yusof to divorce Puteri Sarah on April 18

KUALA LUMPUR: The Lower Syariah Court here today fixed April 18 for the divorce pronouncement of film director Syamsul Yusof on his first wife actress Puteri Sarah.

Syarie Judge Akmaluddin Ilyas set the date after Puteri Sarah’s counsel, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader told the court that the couple had reached an agreement to dissolve their marriage amicably and peacefully.

“The parties have reached an agreement to resolve their domestic problems amicably and a draft agreement has been prepared, but we need to examine the document first.

“...we have discussed for the court to postpone the findings of the Reconciliation Committee (JKP) because, at a future date, the parties will record the settlement and proceed to dissolve the marriage between the defendant (Syamsul) and the plaintiff (Puteri Sarah),“ he said during today’s proceedings conducted to submit the full report of the JKP of both parties.

On March 7, Akmaluddin ordered the couple to appoint their representative as a member of the JKP after finding that there was no unusual situation to proceed with the family arbitration process without going through the JKP after Syamsul refused to divorce Puteri Sarah.

On Jan 16, Puteri Sarah whose real name is Puteri Sarah Liyana Megat Kamaruddin, 38, filed for divorce against Syamsul, or Mohd Shamsul Md Yusof, 39, in good faith with the permission of the court under Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law Act (Federal Territories) 1984.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shamsul’s counsel, Azmi Mohd Rais confirmed the matter and requested the court to set another date to record the divorce, adding that both parties had agreed on the terms of the divorce agreement.

In the meantime, Akberdin when met by the media after the proceedings said the terms of the settlement would be announced on April 18.

“...we will record what can be recorded in this court including hadanah (custody), child support, mutaah (consolatory gift), nusyuz (disobedience) and conjugal property. It covers related issues before and after the divorce,“ he added.

Puteri Sarah told reporters that this amicable solution was a ray of light for them and their children as she does not want them to be enemies.

“Yesterday, we met and discussed...we reached an agreement and all the terms and conditions have been agreed upon. Alhamdulilah, maybe due to the blessed Ramadan. We want to continue living calmly and do not want to be hostile and hold grudges in our hearts,“ she added.

Mohd Shamsul said that this amicable solution was due to the prayers of his loved ones and his parents. - Bernama