Syamsul Yusof withdraws suit against JAWI, MAIWP

KUALA LUMPUR: Film director Syamsul Yusof (pix) today withdrew his lawsuit against the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) with regard to revealing personal information about his relationship with actor Ira Kazar that was deemed slanderous.

Lawyer Datuk Adnan Seman who represented MAIWP said following the withdrawal of the suit, High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh struck out the suit and statement of claim.

“The suit was struck out by the court without liberty to file a fresh. The plaintiff (Syamsul) was also ordered to pay costs of RM4,000 to the first and second defendants and RM5,000 to the third defendant,“ said the lawyer when contacted after online case management today.

Lawyer Azahir Nasir, who represents Syamsul, also confirmed the matter.

On March 28, Syamsul, 39, whose real name is Mohd Shamsul Md Yusof, sued the Islamic Affairs Officer in the Enforcement Division of JAWI, namely Mohd Haris Abdllah, its director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail and MAWIP as the first to third defendants.

Syamsul in his statement of claim said on Dec 20, 2022, his mother, Datin Patimah Ismail sent an image containing Ira’s name or her real name, Faghira Fatini, identity card number, signature and a written statement to him via WhatsApp.

The actor from the movie ‘KL Gangster’ claimed that the image that was distributed to his mother contained facts that humiliated and embarrassed him.

Syamsul said he had contacted Ira, who is now his wife, to ask about the image and the woman informed him that she had been called by the third defendant (MAWIP) to testify with regard to the investigation of the case by Puteri Sarah Liyana Megat Kamaruddin, who was then Syamsul’s first wife.

“Ira’s statement recorded by the first defendant (Mohd Haris) is subject to Section 59 of the Syariah Criminal Procedure (Federal Territories) Act 1997 and the Syariah Court Evidence (Federal Territories) Act whereby the statements are categorised as private documents and subject to the Official Secrets Act 1972,“ said Syamsul in the claim statement.

Therefore, the plaintiff claimed that the three defendants had violated the Official Secrets Act 1972 when they disseminated the image of the statement in addition to claiming that Ira’s testimony was tampered with by the first defendant and that it was defamation because it gave the impression that the plaintiff committed immorality and had an extramarital relationship with another party.

Syamsul had claimed general, exemplary and punitive damages and other costs deemed appropriate by the court.

On June 14, Syamsul pronounced the ‘talak satu’ against Puteri Sarah, 38, at the Federal Territories Syariah Court here after she filed for divorce from the former on the grounds that there was no more understanding and prolonged ‘shiqaq’ (disagreement) between them and that they could no longer live together as husband and wife according to Syariah law. -Bernama