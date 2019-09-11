Syariah Court judge, policeman remanded over bribery case in Ipoh

IPOH: A 37-year-old judge from Ipoh’s Lower Syariah Court has been remanded for five days starting today to assist in the investigation of a bribery for settling a khalwat case of a police officer.

Also arrested in connection with the case was a 30-year-old police lance corporal for allegedly abetting the Syariah judge.

The remand order for both accused was issued by court assistant registrar N.Nageswari.

According to counsel Dayang Nor Emilia Azman Shah who represented the judge, her client was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers at about 11.30pm at a restaurant in Desa Chemor here.

She said that the judge was arrested in connection with a bribery case of RM4,000 aimed at settling a khalwat case of a police Inspector who is currently under trial.

While the lance corporal was arrested at 1.45am today at his workplace at Bukit Merah police station for allegedly abetting the judge.

Both individuals were investigated under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama