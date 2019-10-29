Syariah dress code for sports, solidarity among main issues in parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Matters concerning solidarity and government measures to tackle and reduce tension following the widespread of sensitive racial issues being brought up, are among the issues to be raised at the Parliament sitting today.

According to the Meeting Order of the Dewan Rakyat sitting, the question raised by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) to the Prime Minister would start the oral question session.

Another interesting question will be raised was by Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PAS-Setiu) who will ask the Youth and Sports Minister whether the government had any plan to introduce syariah compliant dress code for all sporting activities and competitions organised whether within the country or abroad.

In addition, former Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said (BN-Kuala Krau) also took part in the oral question session by asking the Prime Minister on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) required for agencies handling Furada Haj packages to avoid cases of haj pilgrims being stranded as had happened previously.

The Dewan Rakyat session this time is scheduled to be held until Dec 5. - Bernama