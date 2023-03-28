Syarie Judge advises Farid Kamil, Diana to reconcile

PETALING JAYA: The Petaling Syariah Lower Court has advised actor Farid Kamil and his wife, actress Diana Danielle, to reconcile to solve their marital issues.

Syarie lawyer Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan representing Farid, whose real name is Farid Kamil Zahari, 42, said the advice was given by Syarie Judge Shukran Yusof during the mention of the couple’s case today.

He said the judge said: “It can be solved nicely, try to reconcile (to improve the situation).”

“At today’s proceedings, the court was told that Farid had appointed his sister, while Diana appointed her friend, as their respective representatives in the Conciliation Committee which will meet for discussion at the Shah Alam Religious Office on a date to be set later.

“The court then set May 30 to hear the JKP’s report,” the lawyer said.

He said if the JKP failed to reach an agreement, the two parties will go through the hakam process and the court will decide.

Meanwhile, syarie lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader representing Diana whose real name is Diana Danielle Danny Beeson, 32, said that the Shah Alam Syariah High Court had issued a temporary custody order for the couple’s two children, aged eight and 10, to Diana, with no restriction for Farid to see them.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Farid said he had not been able to see his two children for more than three weeks.

The actor had claimed that the problems in their marriage started with a ‘third person’, but refused to elaborate, while Diana said that her husband’s remark was a baseless allegation.

Earlier, Farid arrived at the court at 9 am with a bouquet of flowers and a ring for Diana, as a sign of peace, but the actress refused to accept it.

On March 10, Diana filed for divorce from Farid, citing irreconcilable differences and longstanding conflict.