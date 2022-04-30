Syawal Fair Prices Sale programme: 20,000 chickens selling at RM5 each

TANJUNG KARANG: A total 20,000 chickens priced as low as RM5 each are on offer at the Syawal Fair Prices Sale programme at Padang Astaka, here today.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Tan Sri Noh Omar said that, other than chicken, the programme was also offering beef for as low as RM30 a kilogramme (kg) and other essential items.

Noh hoped that the two-day programme would be able to ease the burden of the people especially the B40 group and help them to make preparation for Aidilfitri.

“A total 10,000 chickens will be sold today and the rest will be brought tomorrow. We will also sell 10,000 kg of fresh beef at RM30 a kg. Beef is sold at about RM40 at outside outlets, here the buyer can get a subsidy of RM10.

“In addition, Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) is also selling essential items including cooking oil, rice and sugar for as low as RM2 per pack. The response is very encouraging and the public gathered here from as early as 8 am,” he told reporters here.

Also present were Angkasa president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah and the director of the Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM) of Selangor Rozdeen Mohd Jaafar.

In addition, the Tanjung Karang MP also said that the ministry would hand over contributions to 3,000 zakat recipients today and tomorrow. - Bernama