Syawal Madani Sale at 113 outlets offer goods at low prices

PETALING JAYA: The Syawal Madani Sale held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at 113 outlets across the country, offers a variety of daily necessities at a lower price of up to 30 per cent compared to regular market places.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the sales programme was carried out by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Board (Fama) through the Farmers’ Market, Permanent Farmers’ Market, Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) and Medan Niaga Satok (MNS), starting today until Aidilfitri.

“The Syawal Madani Sale is estimated to be cheaper by about 10 to 30 per cent compared to the regular wet markets because Fama which is under KPKM is not profit oriented and is instead more service oriented.

“Besides fresh items such as meat, chicken and vegetables, consumers also have the opportunity to get supplies of Aidilfitri dishes such as ketupat, rendang, lemang and sweets for the festival which are also sold at these outlets,“ he said.

He told reporters after launching the 2023 National Syawal Madani Sale Programme, at Section 6 Farmers’ Market, Kelana Jaya, here today.

At the same time, Mohamad also reminded entrepreneurs at Fama marketing outlets to comply with the 2023 Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHIMMP) issued by KPDN.

Meanwhile, Mohamad also assured that the supply of eggs, meat, chicken, vegetables and coconuts for the approaching Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration will be sufficient.

He said consumers do not need to worry about getting the essential items because measures have been by his ministry’s agencies to increase the supply of the goods.

“Chicken, meat, there is no problem and there is still a week left until Hari Raya. There is enough supply of eggs and if there is a shortage in one place, we will direct Fama to meet the needs there,“ he said.

Commenting on the issue of importing eggs, Mohamad said the ministry has so far drawn up guidelines that allow imports to be carried out at any time if the country experiences a supply shortage.

“There is no timeline set for these imported eggs and we have discussed with all egg producers so that when the situation is critical we can import at any time,“ he said. - Bernama