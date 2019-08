PENAMPANG: The Sabah Road Transport Department (JPJ) is aiming to raise the total bid amount for the new series of vehicle registration numbers SYD 1 to SYD 9999 to over RM1.5 million, when bidding opens to the public for five days starting midnight tomorrow.

Sabah JPJ director Sadim Abdul said the bid would be implementing the JPJeBid system for the first time in Sabah to replace the previously used manual system.

“Those using this system for the first time, they need to register with the JPJeBid portal before they can make a bid and the bidding method accepts local credit or debit card only,“ he told a press conference attended by JPJ Vehicle Licensing Director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus at the JPJ Headquarters, here today.

Sadim said bidders could bid as many numbers as they wanted with a service charge of RM10 for each bid.

However, he said each individual is only eligible to win a maximum of three registration numbers while a business/company is only entitled to a maximum of five numbers.

“The implementation of this system (JPJeBid) is one of the efforts of the JPJ to provide a more transparent and prompt service to the public without any elements of human intervention,“ he said.

Mohd Rusdi said so far more than RM11.6 million had been collected since the system was introduced and Putrajaya had recorded the highest collection of RM3.2 million, followed by the Federal Territory of RM1.3 million.

All issues pertaining to the bidding process have also been resolved since then, he said, adding that bid results would be made public at noon the day after bidding ends.

He said many of the problems faced previously involved bidders who had forgotten their password or misspelt email details, and this caused bidders to fail to register their accounts.

“The JPJ has improved the use of the system based on the problems it faced earlier but if bidders are facing any problems during this bidding period, they can report them to complaints.jpjebidssbh@jpj.gov.my,“ he said. — Bernama