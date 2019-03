BUKIT GANTANG: Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal today denied talk that he will resign as the Independent MP for Bukit Gantang.

He dismissed the speculation saying he is committed to serving his constituents, although he is only an independent elected representative.

Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz had quit Umno-Barisan Nasional and become an Independent MP on July 1 last year. — Bernama