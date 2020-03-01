Syed Saddiq apologises to the people

PETALING JAYA: Former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has taken to Twitter to apologise to Malaysians.

The Muar Member of Parliament was embroiled in the current political power-grab orchestrated by breakaway factions of the Pakatan Harapan regime, but the 27-year-old politician maintained from the start he will be sticking by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his colleagues from Pakatan Harapan.

In his latest tweet, he said sorry to all Malaysians and explained he tried to stop the political fiasco. He then asked, “What’s the purpose of being surrounded by Power, but being cursed with an empty soul?”