Syed Saddiq: Don’t be an Umno clone

PUTRAJAYA: Stressing that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) should not be an Umno clone, Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said that the party should put the Malay agenda firmly on its radar screen.

Spelling out the dangers of the Umno culture, Syed Saddiq said Bersatu should not morph into the party that was toppled from power in the May 9 general election.

“We are Bersatu, not Umno. Let them do the dirty things in politics. We are higher than that. The moral values that we bring cannot be lowered or trodden underfoot just to win a general election,“ he said.

Syed Saddiq said this in his policy address at the annual gathering of Armada, which is a wing of Bersatu, at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here today.

In Bersatu, he said, there was no need for a culture of bribery, selling the country and playing up the racism issue for political survival.

“If Bersatu wants to be like Umno, cross Armada first. I will not allow Umno’s culture to seep into Bersatu,“ he said urging that stiff conditions be imposed on former Umno members including leaders eyeing a membership in Bersatu.

‘’Review conduct, declare property, don’t think important posts will be given. Most important, apologise to the people,’’ he told those quarters aspiring to join Bersatu.

Talking about the Malay agenda, Syed Saddiq said he believed the aim of Bersatu was to become a party which upheld the voice of the people, voice of the Malays and the grassroots.

‘’Education, cost of living expenses, Islam, economy, place to stay – these are all spaces and opportunities for our party to help the Malays. Malays cannot be neglected so long as Bersatu rules,’’ he said.

While stressing that the voices of the Malays must be expressed in policies, he said the Malays must move forward with ambitions and targets until they emerge as a great and dignified race.

In the meantime, Syed Saddiq said he realised that some division heads were seeking to quietly ‘kick out’ Armada heads and questioning their credibilities.

‘’Use the right way if they are unhappy with the central or divisions’ Armada chiefs. Use the right channels, don’t play behind our backs,’’ he said.

According to Syed Saddiq, the divisions’ Armada chiefs were the early fighters who worked day and night without pay.

‘’Don’t get rid of them arbitrarily. I personally will prevent and fight those who don’t want to adhere to party procedures,’’ he said.

The annual Armada gathering since last night until this evening was part of the second Bersatu annual general meeting which would take place for three days until tomorrow. — Bernama