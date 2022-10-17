Syed Saddiq heckled by ‘mat motor’ at Muda ceramah

PETALING JAYA: A ceramah organised by Muda was interrupted by “rowdy” group while Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was speaking at the event in Muar yesterday.

A group of around 30 youngsters reportedly started jeering at Syed Saddiq, shouting “penipu” (liar) while the Muar MP was talking about the assistance he had rendered the people in the last two years.

The heckling caused Syed Saddiq to halt his speech.

In response, the crowd listening to him shouted back at the youngsters, asking them to “balik” (go home).

In videos posted on social media that went viral, the police were seen blocking the group from approaching further.

Minutes after Syed Saddiq resumed his speech, the youths returned to the scene revving their motorcycles and drowning out his speech.

Syed Saddiq responded to this by saying: “I’m sad to see Muar children begging from political elites. When they can’t fight us with better arguments, they resort to this tactic.”

The group reportedly fled when police headed toward them.