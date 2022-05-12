Syed Saddiq maintains respect for Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says that former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin still has his respect despite being political rivals.

In a Facebook post, he said that it is now time to focus on serving the nation and that he is a firm believer in bipartisanship.

“Eventhough both of us are in different political parties, my respect for Muhyiddin remains unchanged. It is important for us to respect our comrades and adversaries,” he said in his Facebook post.

He also shared a picture of them taken together.

“For Malaysia to become a progressive nation, we need to be brave in crossing the political border,” he added.