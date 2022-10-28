Syed Saddiq ordered to enter defence in money laundering case (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today ordered incumbent Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to enter his defence on four charges of abetting in criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of assets and money laundering.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid made the decision after finding that prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Syed Saddiq, 29, at the end of the prosecution’s case.

The MUDA president was charged with conspiring with Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali (at the time) who was entrusted with Armada funds amounting to RM1 million, to commit a breach of trust by misusing the funds at CIMB Bank Berhad, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Sentral 2 here on March 6, 2020.

For the second charge, the accused is charged with misappropriating assets for himself which is RM120,000 from the Maybank Islamic Berhad account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise by causing Rafiq Hakim to dispose of the money at Malayan Banking Berhad, Taman Pandan Jaya here between April 8 and 21 2018.

Syed Saddiq also faces two charges of engaging in illegal money laundering activities, namely transferring RM50,000 each in his Maybank Islamic Berhad account to his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account, which is believed to be the result of illegal activities, at a bank in Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling, Johor Bahru on June 16 and 19 2018. - Bernama