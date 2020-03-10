Syed Saddiq’s brother explains why he joined Umno

PETALING JAYA: Syed Abdullah Abdul Rahman, the brother of former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman shockingly joined Umno yesterday, despite his brother being one of the founders of Bersatu.

Explaining his decision on Twitter, Syed Abdullah pointed out that politics is a personal choice that shouldn’t be influenced by family or media.

Adding that he has done research before making his decision, he believes that the Umno founded by Tun Hussein Onn symbolises unity. Syed Abdullah said, “I’ve been abroad for a few years now, and after coming back home. I have witness the changes to this country which has caused me to side on a party I once believed and will continue believing similar to my ancestors who choose Umno.”