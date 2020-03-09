Syed Saddiq’s elder brother joins Umno

PETALING JAYA: Syed Abdullah Abdul Rahman, the elder brother to former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, is now officially an Umno member.

In a Facebook post, former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak voiced puzzlement over Syed Abdullah’s application to join the Malay nationalist party.

“Oh! Joining Umno?,“ he quipped.

He included a photograph of Syed Abdullah submitting his membership application form.

Meanwhile, the Umno Youth said in a Facebook post that news of his brother joining Umno would surely shock the Bersatu Youth Chief.

On March 7, Syed Saddiq had labelled Umno as global kelptocrats in an interview on Al Jazeera English’s Upfront programme.

Syed Saddiq also stated his major disappointment with the current Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to join the new Perikatan National coalition.

“He is like a father to me and one of the reasons why I joined politics was because of him.

“He was one of the persons who spoke up against global kleptocrats, who was sacked by his party (Umno) for speaking up against global kleptocrats.“

“(When) I joined his party as one of the core founders, my mother was threatened, she was a teacher and she was threatened by the then government.

“I lost my job as a researcher and lecturer. My whole family was threatened.

“So much money would have been awarded to me if I had decided to join the global kleptocrats,“ he said.

On Instagram, Syed Abdullah commented on his decision: “I have researched and made my choice. Today is a historical day for myself, family and friends.

“Today I have decided to pledge and join Umno because I believe that the younger generation should continue that legacy,“ he added.