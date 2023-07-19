Syed Saddiq’s statement highly irresponsible: Academician

KUALA LUMPUR: Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s (pix) allegation that the court case involving Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be dropped following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement that his ministers are not involved in corruption is a very irresponsible assumption.

Political analyst from the Perdana Centre, Razak Faculty of Technology and Informatics of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Dr Mazlan Ali said the allegation by the MUDA president was also prejudiced and would create a perception that the country’s judicial and legal institutions lacked credibility.

Mazlan is of the view that Syed Saddiq failed to understand the true context of the prime minister’s speech at the launching of the Penang Unity Machinery last Sunday.

“He should not make any assumption just based on Anwar’s statement because, it seems as if our legislation and courts are controlled by the executive.

“Besides being made outside the context of the prime minister’s actual statement, I see that Syed Saddiq’s allegation is clearly irresponsible as if he was leading the court when Ahmad Zahid’s case was still ongoing,“ he told Bernama.

Commenting further, Mazlan said Anwar only stressed that no leadership of the Unity Government was involved in wrongdoing or corruption during the eight months of administration and that all parties were aware that the corruption case involving Ahmad Zahid occurred before the Unity Government was formed.

He said that as an MP, Syed Saddiq should be more responsible in issuing statements and not make assumptions that could lead to misunderstanding.

“If Syed Saddiq is trying to give the impression that the court is ‘controlled’ by the government or Anwar, what about the case of several political figures who were acquitted and sentenced during the administration of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin? Does this mean that there is interference by the prime minister? Of course not...I think this is nothing more than just playing with perception,“ he said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Dr Syed Iskandar Syed Jaafar Al Madhzar said he believed Anwar’s statement meant that since being appointed as prime minister, no new cases were brought against Ahmad Zahid.

“Anwar once said that he will not interfere in court affairs related to ongoing court cases,“ said the lawyer.

Another lawyer, Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent said just like any other criminal case, submitting a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) was absolutely normal and nothing abnormal.

“The Attorney-General (Tan Sri Idrus Harun) is independent of the prime minister and the Cabinet. The AG will (just like in any other case) study the case, evidence and facts and make a decision. Let’s not forget, these charges were preferred a few years ago.

“There may have been factual changes, witnesses may have died, moved or may not be cooperating. New evidence may have been obtained. All these will be considered by the AG before he makes a decision,“ he said, adding that the AG will not be influenced by anyone and will make a decision purely based on evidence and nothing else. - Bernama