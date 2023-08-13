Syed Saddiq takes full responsibility for MUDA’s poor showing

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he took full responsibility for the party’s dismal showing in yesterday’s six state elections.

The Muar MP, however, believes that as young leaders, the party’s defeat in all 19 seats it contested will serve as a ‘maturing experience’.

He said the party graciously accepts the choices made by the electorate and added that the state polls were the first step of a long journey for MUDA.

“I think the candidates have tried their best but as a president, I need to do better. This is a very humbling experience for us at MUDA,” he told reporters here last night after the election results were officially announced.

On the possibility of forming a coalition with other parties, Syed Saddiq said it was time for some reflection, but added that the party remained steadfast in its commitment to be the voice of conscience and to provide check and balance. -Bernama