BUKIT MERTAJAM: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) youth wing (Armada) chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today announced that he will contest for the Armada chief post in the party election this year.

Syed Saddiq, who is also the Youth and Sports Minister, said he was in full support of the culture of democracy as encouraged by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I will contest to exercise my democratic right and we will not stop others from contesting in the Bersatu polls.

“We should also show our support (to those contesting) because Armada as the core and backbone of Bersatu, should ensure that this healthy political culture is maintained nationwide,” he told reporters here today.

He was met after officiating the FitMalaysia Programme for the Northern Zone at the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) Sports and Recreational Complex.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir reportedly said there is a possibility that the party’s inaugural election would be held this year. — Bernama