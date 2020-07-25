Symbolic programme to replace National Day parade: Saifuddin

KUANTAN: This year’s National Day parade will be replaced with a more symbolic programme, according to Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said this was due to the ongoing implementation of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), as well as the existing threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although there will be no parade, one of two other activities may still be held on Aug 31 and which can be considered as symbolic to the celebration of the National Day.

“However, I cannot announce in detail yet because it will depend on the advice from the Ministry of Health (MoH) and National Security Council (MKN),” he said.

Saifuddin, who is also the Mahkota Indera Member of Parliament, said this at a press conference after officiating the launch of the Persatuan Sokongan Anak-anak Kanser (Pesona) 2020 Hospital Starter Kit event, which was also attended by its chairman, Wan Shahriza Wan Ab Rahman, today.

Saifuddin also said that Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) would broadcast a special National Day programme on the morning of Aug 31 so that the day will still be celebrated, although not as grandly as before.

On July 8, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said no parades or gatherings had been scheduled for the National Day celebration thus far as they were big-scale events which would involve thousands of participants.

Commenting on the matter, Saifuddin encouraged the public to proudly fly the Malaysian flag until the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 once Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launches the fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wan Shahriza said 300 starter kits, comprising a thermometer, towel, blanket, disinfectant, personal hygiene set and face mask, were handed over to 60 cancer patients, aged between one year old and 20 years old today. - Bernama