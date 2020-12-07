Sympathy over scorn

PETALING JAYA: A man who was forced to steal to feed his children because he had lost his job has drawn sympathy rather than condemnation.

With massive job losses caused by the Covid-19 economic fallout, many have been pressured into such acts, loosely termed “survival crimes”.

These are largely petty offences, such as shoplifting, and are often driven by a desperate need to survive.

While the law is blind to the reasons a crime is committed, experts say it is within the powers of enforcement personnel to take a humane approach in cases of survival crimes.

A policeman in Penang clearly demonstrated this when he recently apprehended a man who had stolen two loaves of bread.

The man had lost his job at a factory and was desperate to feed his hungry child. Instead of taking him into custody, the policeman paid for the bread, drawing praise on social media.

However, sociologist Dr Charanjit Kaur said a crime is a crime, and the appropriate punishment should be meted out.

“Otherwise, it will go against the ideals of a civilised society.”

On the other hand, she said exceptions can and should be made for those who would otherwise never tell a lie, much less steal.

Charanjit, who is an assistant professor at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, said people who steal just to live another day should be given help to address their personal problems.

“This is the time when we embrace our humanitarian values, be sensitive to other people’s struggles and try to help them. Learn to live by the principles of the #kitajagakita hashtag,” she added.

Criminologist and psychologist Assoc Prof Dr Geshina Ayu Mat Saat said while flouting the law should not be condoned, the reasons for crimes can be mitigating factors.

“The justification for punishment and the merit of the sentence should be taken into consideration during sentencing,” said the University Sains Malaysia lecturer.

Criminal lawyer Dinesh Muthal said a violation of the law can be addressed on two perspectives – humanity and principle.

“In the case of the man caught with the bread, the humanity in us dictates that we sympathise with him.”

But Dinesh added the law is very clear that if something is taken without the intention of returning it, then it is a criminal offence.

“If we do not uphold the law, chaos will follow. We should take note that the victim of the crime also suffers losses and it would not be fair to them (if the perpetrator goes unpunished),” he said.

But in exceptional cases, the sentence meted out can be corrective rather than punitive.

Instead of sending the offender to prison, he can be required to engage in community service for a duration the court deems appropriate, Dinesh said.

“Otherwise, the offender can be made to commit to a good behaviour bond. If he breaks that bond within a specific period, he can be punished for the same offence.”

Dinesh noted that the Malaysian justice system has been lenient in dealing with survival crimes.

“In some cases, a one-day prison sentence is all the offender gets.”