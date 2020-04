KUALA LUMPUR: Police recovered drugs, cash and cars worth close to RM1.1 million after busting a drug syndicate with the arrest of five people here last week.

Sentul police cracked the case with the arrest of a 19-year-old youth by a road shoulder on Jalan Ipoh on Wednesday morning where about 3.5kg of esctasy pills worth RM240,000 was found in his possession.

The teenager led police to a house in Batu Caves where police found variety of drugs in large quantities namely ecstasy, ketamine, syabu and erimin-5 estimated to be worth more than RM645,000.

In a follow-up raid bout eight hours later, another house in Taman Selayang Baru was raided where the remaining member of the syndicate comprising of three men and a woman aged between 26 and 31 were held.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police seized more than RM26,000 and two cars from the suspect.

“Following investigations, the oldest suspect in custody admitted to being involved in drug-pushing and had obtained the drugs from another man.

He placed orders for the drugs through the WeChat application and made payments to him when taking delivery of the narcotics. All the suspects have been remanded for seven days for further investigations.” he said.