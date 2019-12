KANGAR: A businesswoman lost RM90,000 after she was cheated by a non-existent loan syndicate on Facebook.

Kangar district police chief, Supt Wari Kiew said the victim, who was in her 50s, initially, took a loan of RM30,000 from the syndicate in 2018.

He said the victim was ordered by the suspect to make additional payments under various pretexts such as payment for charges and fees.

‘’According to the victim, because of her trust in the suspect, she conducted numerous money transfer transactions to the suspect which touched up to RM90,000 in a year,’’ he said when contacted by reporters today.

Wari said, feeling that she had been cheated, the victim lodged a police report and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.