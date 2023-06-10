Syndicate collecting donations online illegally busted, 55 detained - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a syndicate and detained 55 individuals involved in collecting donations online illegally, after raiding a premises in Kepong, here Wednesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the syndicate members comprising 34 men and 21 women (all locals) were aged between 18 and 42.

He added that the syndicate, believed to have been active for the past five years, has been operating by using three welfare associations to cover their activities and used the names of the three associations when contacting prospective donors by putting up advertisements for donations on Facebook.

“Money collected from unsuspecting victims, be it individuals or companies, will than be banked into seven accounts that belong to the associations. The amount collected through such illegal avenues is being investigated by police.

“Police are currently investigation if the three associations are aware of such activities or whether the associations are involved with the syndicate. Therefore police will call up the three associations for investigations,” he told reporters at the Sentul police headquarters, yesterday.

Police also seized 58 units of computers, 126 handphones, 108 receipt books, two routers and two script recording gadgets, namely to record conversations between the caller and victims. Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate members received between 10 and 20 percent commission from the sum collected, if the target was reached.

Allaudeen said 50 of the suspects detained would be remanded until today while five others will be remanded until Sunday to assist investigations. - Bernama