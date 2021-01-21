Syndicate crippled with seizure of RM11m drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Anti-narcotics police crippled a drug syndicate and seized over RM11 million worth of drugs with the arrest of six people on Friday.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk DCP Yong Lei Choo yesterday said six raids were conducted in the Klang Valley and several other states in a joint operation by the federal and city police narcotic crime investigation department.

The six arrested are aged between 29 and 58.

Yong said four of the suspects have criminal records including drug-related offences.

Yong said two of the suspects also tested positive for drug abuse.

Police also seized about 101kg of ketamin and 60kg of heroin base.

Yong said the narcotics could supply 636,375 drug addicts.

The drug movement was traced to the south of the peninsula before it is taken to the northern states and smuggled out of the country by sea, she added.

Police also raided a rented house which was used to store the drugs.

Yong said six cars, jewellery, luxury watches and cash amounting to over RM937,000 were seized from the suspects.