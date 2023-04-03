Syndicate developing gambling software busted, 39 arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a syndicate specialising in developing and maintaining gambling websites and applications with the arrest of 39 syndicate members in the city area last February 28.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said all those detained were aged between 23 and 49 years, comprising 22 local men and 10 local women, five male and two women foreigners.

“Based on our intelligence report, the syndicate operated under the disguise of two information technology and a computer programming companies to avoid detection.

“The syndicate also offered services to develop websites containing various online games and applications,” she said in a statement here today.

Police confiscated 30 laptops, nine computers, 47 mobile phones and a passport in the raid.

The suspects have been remanded for four days and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Open Gambling House Act 1953, she said.

“The police are always committed to combating online gambling activities and we urge the public to help eradicate online gambling on social websites by relaying information to the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC),” she added. - Bernama