Syndicate members in M’sia-Thailand border getting bolder, aggressive: GOF

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: Members of smuggling syndicates in the country’s northern border here, are becoming bolder and will act aggressively towards enforcement personnel who are disturbing their operations.

General Operations Force (GOF) Northern Brigade 3rd Battalion commanding officer Supt Rosman Kasman revealed that the criminals have been known to cause injuries to security forces personnel and there were also cases where GOF posts were shot at by air guns.

“The latest incident involved a car, belong to a ketum syndicate, which rammed into the Tourism Minister’s convoy (in Perlis),” he said to Bernama recently.

Explaining further, Rosman said that syndicates from the neighbouring country would contact the locals before carrying out their smuggling activities.

“There are many spies observing the patrolling officers. The rat trails are constantly changing. GOF has taken the initiative to fix the barbed wire fences, but they are still easily damaged by the syndicates,” he said.

On latest modus operandi, Rosman said the syndicates would insert a 10-cm piece of wood in the motorcycle’s exhaust pipe as a silencer to reduce the noise.

“GOF has detained several of these modified motorcycles and one of them could carry three sacks of ketum leaves with average weight of 30 kg,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sixth Brigade Commander Brigadier General Datuk Mohd Halim Khalid said that the National Task Force (NTF) believed the smuggling syndicates would start to conduct their activities by road during this monsoon season.

“Now due to rough seas, the syndicates might try to enter by the land border, and the army, together with other agencies, are always monitoring this matter.

“Attempts to enter and exit the country are also expected to increase in the upcoming Aidiladha celebration soon,” he added. - Bernama