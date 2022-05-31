Syndicate selling subsidised petrol, diesel smashed in Perlis

KANGAR: The ‘slick operator’ of a petrol station in Kangar who sold subsidised RON95 petrol and diesel to a third party to be marketed to foreign vehicle owners was caught red-handed by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) yesterday.

Perlis KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer Mohamad Amir Abdullah said it carried out two raids, at the petrol station and on a store in Kampung Kolam in Padang Besar, following intelligence carried out over the past few weeks.

Mohamad Amir said in the raid on the petrol station around 12.45 pm, two individuals were caught filling RON95 petrol and diesel into jerry cans placed in a Proton Iswara and Proton Waja cars.

“Investigation by the raid team found that there was a cash transaction made by the two men for the purchase of subsidised fuel. A woman believed to be the owner of the petrol station and the two men were then detained,“ he told a press conference at the Perlis KPDNHEP headquarters here today.

In the second raid, Mohamad Amir said several drums of RON95 petrol were found at a store believed to be used as a re-sell point.

“The modus operandi of this syndicate is to buy subsidised fuel at petrol stations and store it for re-distribution or sale to foreign vehicles near Padang Besar,“ he said, adding that a local woman believed to be the owner of the premises was also detained for further investigation.

Mohamad Amir said KPDNHEP had seized a total of 2,420 litres of RON95 petrol, 500 litres of diesel and two vehicles with a total value of RM19,056 following the raids.

“KPDNHEP regrets the irresponsible action of certain parties taking advantage to misappropriate this subsidised fuel.

“A stern warning was also issued to other petrol station operators to abide by the rules to avoid action being taken,“ he said. - Bernama