MELAKA: The Malaysian Royal Customs Department (Customs) has seized liquor worth RM1.657 million including unpaid taxes and duties as well as a trailer lorry, in a raid on a warehouse in Puchong, Selangor on March 9.

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said the 7.30pm raid was mounted by the enforcers from the department’s narcotics branch.

He said the team found various brands of liquor with an estimated volume of 18,241.82 litres (worth an estimated RM139,809) when they checked the warehouse and trailer lorry.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate was by manipulating the movement of liquor on transit from Klang Port to the warehouse using falsified declaration forms,” he told a press conference at Wisma Kastam, Ayer Keroh here today.

Abdul Latif said they believe the liquor was imported from abroad to be sold around Klang Valley, adding that four men, two locals and two foreigners, aged between 24 and 47, suspected of handling the contraband, were also arrested.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 74(1)(a) of the Excise Act 1976, he said. — Bernama