Syndicate smuggling Rohingya into Malaysia will be tracked down — Hamzah Zainudin

PORT KLANG: A human trafficking syndicate attempting to smuggle Rohingya into Malaysia will be tracked down, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said.

This follows intelligence he received regarding an attempt to enter the country after they landed in Aceh, Indonesia.

“Their plans may have originated from this country and the route is from Bangladesh to Aceh, then trying to enter into Malaysia and Thailand. We do not want foreigners entering our country illegally,” he said during a media conference after visiting the Malaysian Maritime Sea Surveillance System (SWASLA) Area Control Centre here today.

He was commenting on the matter following news reports that around 80 Rohingya who landed in Aceh had recently attempted to enter Malaysia.

With regards to the Bukit Malut settlement in Langkawi which is filled with Myanmar nationals, Hamzah explained that the National Security Council will study the issue so that it can be resolved as soon as possible.

“It is a big problem not only now but has been for years. So, this matter will be the council’s main agenda and addressed through a policy that will solve the issue,” he said.

Regarding the capture of Abu Sayyaf militants in Beaufort, Hamzah said the authorities were aware of their infiltration from the west coast to the east coast of Sabah.

“Everything that happened shows that the police and other agencies are always vigilant and prepared to ensure no one can enter illegally, including the Abu Sayyaf. We will handle it strictly and capture or deport them back to their own country,” he said. — Bernama