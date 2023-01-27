Syndicate supplying foreign workers using fake documents busted

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department busted a syndicate supplying foreign workers using fake temporary employment visit pass (PLKS) masterminded by two Bangladeshis in four raids in Klang yesterday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the syndicate has been operating for eight months and earned around RM880,000.

“The syndicate is targeting foreigners with no valid passes or travel documents to be supplied to companies or employers in need of foreign workers,” he told a press conference here today.

Elaborating, he said the syndicate would charge the foreigners between RM5,000 and RM6,000 each to obtain the PLKS stickers.

During the raids, six men, including five Bangladeshi nationals, and a local woman who is married to one of the suspects were arrested.

According to Khairul Dzaimee, the couple had set up a construction company to hide their illegal activities from authorities and employers.

Among the items seized in the raids were 62 passports from various countries, 17 fake Bangladesh passports, 13 fake PLKS, cash amounting to RM234,000 and a Toyota Hilux.

All the suspects were detained and investigated under the Passports Act 1966, Immigration Act 1959/63 and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. - Bernama